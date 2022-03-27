Prayagraj: T-shirt logo helps police crack blind murder case, two held

A t-shirt found on the body of an unidentified man helped police in establishing his identity and cracking a blind murder case. The body was found in a stone quarry filled with water at Bhita under Ghoorpur police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on March 20.

The deceased youth belonged to Maharashtra and was killed over an illicit affair with a woman, police officials said.

The two accused have been arrested, and the stones used as the murder weapon have been recovered, police added.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the autopsy report revealed that the deceased was bludgeoned to death. All efforts to identify the body went in vain. However, a logo on the T-shirt worn by the deceased helped the police. Investigations revealed that the T-shirt was manufactured by a Mumbai-based private company ‘Bhandari Circle’. It also came to the fore that one employee of the company had filed a missing report about the disappearance of a youth at Ratnagiri Police station of Maharashtra. The family came to Prayagraj on being informed and identified the body as Krishna More, 25.

After scanning call records of Krishna’s mobile, the police team detained one Brijesh Kumar Mishra of Sangipur village of Holagarh in the trans-Ganga area. Brijesh confessed to killing Krishna with the help of his maternal uncle Satish Pathak of Bara area of trans-Yamuna. Brijesh claimed that his wife often visited Dadar in Mumbai to meet her parent, and that is where she came in contact with Krishna, and an affair started. She even went to Krishna’s home, and he took her shopping etc. Brijesh, when he came to know of the illicit relationship, objected to it. However, Krishna started calling Brijesh, claiming that he wanted to marry his wife.

As per the plan, Brijesh called Krishna to Prayagraj on the pretext of taking him to meet his wife. On the night of March 19, Brijesh and his uncle Satish met Krishna at Chheoki railway station and took him to the deserted spot at Bhita, where they had an argument with him over the issue. Brijesh and Satish assaulted him with a stone and threw his body in the water. Satish Pathak has also been arrested, SP added.

