Prayagraj tourist site Triveni Pushp to be revamped as cultural hub

Triveni Pushp, a picturesque tourist attraction on the banks of the Yamuna at Arail in Prayagraj’s Naini, would be transformed into a regional cultural and recreational hub.

To achieve this objective, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has floated a tender for revamping the Triveni Pushp site on the private public partnership (PPP) model.

“Our aim is to transform Triveni Pushp into a hub for promoting cultural and recreational activities, agriculture and river tourism-based activities, besides providing space for a range of religious, cultural, social and public gatherings all-round the year,” said PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

The opening date of the tender issued by the PDA is December 7. According to the tender, the premises of Triveni Pushp would be rented out for 10 years to the agency selected for the mission. The rent period will be subject to annual extension based on achievement of the performance-level benchmark that will be decided during the tender process.

The bidder will be able to organise small, medium and large-scale events and activities there, officials said.

The Triveni Pushp site would be developed as a “Mini-Indian village.” It would have amusement and recreational zones, besides food courts and theme-based temporary hotel set-ups.

“The site would host a number of activities including ‘Yoga Shivir’ (camps), amusement zone, food courts, recreational zone, agri-tourism based activities, river tourism-based activities, government, political, social and corporate events and meetings, seminars and workshops for various stakeholders, religious, social gatherings and events, exhibitions and promotional events, conclaves and summits etc,” Chauhan said.

Events like talk shows and performances, public gathering and cultural events can also be held, he added.

This list of activities is non-exhaustive as applicants can suggest more options, the PDA VC said.

Triveni Pushp was the dream project of former Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker and ex- West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. It was due to his efforts that a tower came up in Arail, Naini, in 2003.

Triveni Pushp is already a tourist attraction. It has a magnificent tower, the architecture of which is visible in the southeast direction from the confluence of Triveni Sangam, surrounded by 12 small lawns.

Triveni Pushp was visited by almost all national and international delegations, travellers and pilgrims during the Kumbh- 2019.

Among other things, there are models of many mythological characters and religious replicas such as Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Badrinath temple and Kedarnath Temple there.

From the top of the tower, one can have a magnificent view of the Sangam and the Akbar Fort. The Triveni Pushp premises also has a statue of Gautam Buddha.

