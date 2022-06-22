Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj violence: Accused’s wife files plea in Allahabad HC against razing of house

Parveen Fatima, the wife of the main accused in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj Javed Mohammad, has claimed that she is the owner of the house gifted to her by her parents before her marriage
The petitioner claimed that the Prayagraj Development Authority did not serve any notice to her. (HT file)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

Parveen Fatima, the wife of the main accused in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj Javed Mohammad, has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court challenging the demolition of her house here on June 12. In the petition filed on Tuesday (June 21), Fatima claimed that she was the owner of the house which she had received as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

The petitioner also claimed that the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice to her. A notice, which the PDA put on the house, was not addressed to Parveen Fatima but to her husband Mohammad Javed who was arrested on June 11 on the charges of instigating violent protests against alleged derogatory remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier this month, the Allahabad high court had refused to entertain a letter petition filed by a group of lawyers against the demolition of the house of the petitioner.

KK Roy, the advocate for the petitioner, said, “The letter petition was filed due to urgency in the case as the administration was illegally demolishing the house. Now a proper petition is filed by Parveen Fatima before the high court seeking order for rebuilding the house.”

“The house was gifted to her by her parents before marriage and she was paying house tax and water tax from time to time. Even tax receipts were issued in her name. However, no notices were issued in her name before demolition of the house,” Roy added.

