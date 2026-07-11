A series of religious ceremonies, community outreach programmes and welfare initiatives across Uttar Pradesh capital on Friday marked the 75th birthday of defence minister Rajnath Singh who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.

UP BJP vice-president Neeraj Singh addressing an event held to mark defence minister Rajnath Singh’s birthday in Lucknow (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lucknow unit organised various events at temples, a gurudwara, a madrasa, a Sanskrit college, hospitals and social welfare institutions. The main event was a Sundarkand recital at Hanuman Setu where BJP leaders and workers gathered to pray for Singh’s long life. Party’s Lucknow district unit chief Anand Dwivedi inaugurated the programme.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, BJP state vice-president Neeraj Singh, MLC Mukesh Sharma and several public representatives and party office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Senior social workers and BJP workers, including Subhash Agarwal, Ajay Arora, Brij Kishore Dwivedi, Sadhna Verma, Madhuri Shukla, Om Prakash Dhanuk, Dr Vivek, Ram Ratan Maurya and Ramchandra Chaurasia, were felicitated at the event in recognition of their contribution to public service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak described Singh’s public life as an example of simplicity, integrity, discipline and dedicated national service. He said Singh had not only strengthened India’s defence capabilities but had also played a key role in accelerating Lucknow’s development through major infrastructure and public welfare projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak described Singh’s public life as an example of simplicity, integrity, discipline and dedicated national service. He said Singh had not only strengthened India’s defence capabilities but had also played a key role in accelerating Lucknow’s development through major infrastructure and public welfare projects. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary recalled defence minister’s organisational journey from district president to national BJP president, saying his leadership continues to inspire party workers across the country. BJP state vice-president Neeraj Singh said Rajnath Singh carried forward former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for Lucknow and helped transform it through world-class development projects.

A Rudrabhishek was performed at Budheshwar temple, while another Sundarkand recital was organised at the residence of MLC Ramchandra Pradhan. The BJP OBC morcha organised bhajan-kirtan at Siddheshwar Mahadev temple in Old Haiderganj, while party’s minority morcha members led by Shadab Alam held a special prayer at Madrasa Sattaria Rizvia in Machhli Mohal where children prayed for the Singh’s long life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}