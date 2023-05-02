Under PMSMA: Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month

The number of days for check-up of pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA) have been increased from two to four days per month now, said an order from the principal secretary health.

Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month (file)

The decision to increase the days was taken due to poor turnout of pregnant women for check-up during the PMSMA.

“A total 12.50-lakh pregnant women (in their second and third trimester) came for check-up by March against an estimated 67 lakh count of pregnant women in the state,” said the order from the principal secretary health.

PMSMA will now be conducted on four days on 1, 9 16 and 24 of any given months at the government health facilities across the state where pregnant women can have access to exclusive check-up and avail diagnostic and medication facilities, the order stated.

“It is important to identify and treat/manage complications that may arise during initial stages of pregnancy and for this antenatal checkup as prescribed has to be done,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial trust hospital.

“Checkup actually helps reduce the maternal mortality,” said Dr SP Jaiswar, HoD gynaecology at the King George’s Medical University.

“Many women do not come out of the house during initial stages of pregnancy as they think the child might fall prey to evil eye. Women who follow such myths come for check up at the end of the second trimester,” said Suman, an ASHA (accredited social health activist).

She said, “Often in urban places where extended families live in another district or village, the pregnant women leave for her maternal house after second trimester.”

According to the national family health survey-5 school education has had a positive impact upon pregnant women going for check-ups. Statistics say a total 95.7% pregnant women were registered and given cards for check-up and 83.4% got institutional delivery done but only 42.4% pregnant women got all four pre-delivery check-ups done.

