Prepaid smart meters to operate as postpaid in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant relief to many power consumers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that all prepaid smart meters will now function as postpaid meters, following directions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Consumers will receive monthly bills with a due date, as in the earlier postpaid system. Bills will be issued by the 10th of every month, with 15 days allowed for payment. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The decision announced by energy minister AK Sharma comes amid a growing number of state-wide protests against smart prepaid meters.

Sharma said consumers would receive monthly bills with a due date, as in the earlier postpaid system. Bills will be issued by the 10th of every month, with 15 days allowed for payment.

“To ease the burden, outstanding dues up to April 30 can be paid in 10 instalments. Consumers facing billing issues can lodge complaints on 1912 or attend special camps to be held in May and June at sub-division levels,” he said.

For consumers shifted earlier to prepaid meters, security deposits—refunded at that time will now be recovered in four instalments.

The minister also directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and prompt replacement of damaged transformers.

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{{^usCountry}} UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma termed the decision as consumers’ victory. “Now, all prepaid connections would be converted into post-paid and new connections will (come) with a postpaid meter only,” he said, expressing gratitude to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma termed the decision as consumers’ victory. “Now, all prepaid connections would be converted into post-paid and new connections will (come) with a postpaid meter only,” he said, expressing gratitude to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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