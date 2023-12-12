President hails Lakhnawi tehzeeb: ‘People here prefer hum over main’

LUCKNOW President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed Lakhnawi tehzeeb, saying the people of the state capital prefer “hum (we) over main (I)”, and this approach showcases a collective spirit of Indianness.

President Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Maine gaur kiya hai ki yahan ke log main ki jagah hum ka istemaal karte hain. Is prakaar akela vyakti bhi apne aap ko samooh se jod ke dekhta hain. Pure desh ke paripeksh mein dekhen to yeh bhawna hume Bharatiya banati hai…(I have noticed that the people here prefer ‘we’ over ‘I’, and thus it means that everyone here reflects a collective spirit and in the context of the country. This spirit is a true reflection of Indianness),” said the President addressing the Foundation Day programme at Lucknow’s Divine Heart Hospital.

“Though we stay in different states, speak different languages and follow different religions, yet we are Indian,” she said.

Murmu urged all doctors involved in treating cardiac ailments to spread awareness among people about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart. She expressed confidence that doctors will also provide good medical facilities to citizens at low cost.

“Doctors can treat a few hundred people in the hospital but raising awareness can benefit hundreds and thousands of people. I hope you will pay more attention to the preventive heart care aspect as well as affordable treatment for heart diseases. Doctors have to work to make Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat,” she said.

Addressing the gathering, defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “Wealth in abundance without health is of no use. Our first wealth is health, and with 140 crore population, this becomes even more significant.”

He said the country has made significant progress in improving health care services since 2014. “We got 15 new AIIMS centres and several medical colleges. Ayushman Bharat scheme has covered over 12 crore families in the country with health insurance while generic medicine is giving relief to people.”

The minister pointed that the non-government sector should also come forward with the government to take health care sector to greater heights.

In her address, UP governor Anandiben Patel said apart from becoming a hub of education Lucknow is also becoming a medical hub. “Many patients from neighbouring states, and even from Nepal and Sri Lanka, come here to avail treatment. Heart problems have become a big issue due to stress and lack of exercise,” she said.

“There would be 6 to 7 crore people in the country suffering from heart problems. Hence, preventive care is needed and there has to be a joint effort for treatment of patients in remote places,” said the governor.

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also addressed the gathering.

