President, PM, UP CM lead in paying tribute to Keshari Nath Tripathi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were prominent among those who paid tribute to former West Bengal Govenor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Sunday.

Tripathi (88), also a three-time U.P. Legislative Assembly speaker and a senior BJP leader, passed away at 88 at his home in Prayagraj in early hours of the day. He had been unwell for the past around one month.

Expressing sadness at the demise of the veteran leader, President Murmu in her message said he was a great legal luminary who will be remembered for his public service.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled Tripathi’s demise. In a message, he said Tripathi will always be remembered for his erudition, exemplifying the highest degree of commitment and dedication to public service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condoled Tripathi’s demise and in his tweet said: “Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Prayagraj to pay his last respects to the senior leader, said Pt Keshri Nath Tripathi was a senior leader of the BJP and a dedicated party worker. “He successfully carried out any responsibility that was entrusted to him always. He upheld his commitment to one ideology and had the ability to take along members from all sections of the society. Be it as an excellent advocate, a leading constitutional expert, Speaker of Legislative Assembly or Govenor, he always ably caried out all his responsibilities. I offer my humble respects to him on behalf of the state and its people.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while expressing grief tweeted: “I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi ji, former Governor of West Bengal. A man of great substance, his contributions to our country will remain etched in all our minds.”

