Previous govts never thought about Ayodhya, Kashi or Mathura: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Kushinagar International Airport will soon become fully operational and will be connected with Jewar International Airport, saying the move would significantly boost tourism, trade and regional connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Kushinagar on July 11. (HT photo)

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Addressing a public gathering at Takkuva Tar in Kushinagar after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 464 development projects worth around ₹525 crore, Yogi said full-fledged operations at Kushinagar International Airport would open new avenues for Buddhist tourism, international connectivity and economic growth in the region.

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving the United States and Iran, had delayed the launch of international flight operations from Kushinagar airport due to disruptions in aircraft deliveries. He added that Kushinagar would eventually be connected with Jewar and Gaya through improved air services.

Attacking the previous governments, the CM said a policy paralysis prevailed in the state before 2017, which changed after the BJP assumed charge. He also said members of the Musahar community had died of starvation while earlier governments remained insensitive to their plight.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Kushinagar as the sacred land associated with Lord Buddha’s Mahaparinirvana, Adityanath said the district was witnessing rapid development under the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Kushinagar as the sacred land associated with Lord Buddha’s Mahaparinirvana, Adityanath said the district was witnessing rapid development under the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath also accused the previous governments of neglecting India’s cultural and religious heritage. He said those questioning the BJP government’s performance should first explain their own record while in power.

“They never thought about Ayodhya, Kashi or Mathura and failed to protect India’s cultural heritage,” the CM said. He reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving India’s religious and cultural heritage while accelerating infrastructure development and economic growth across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had remained riot-free over the past nine years and had emerged as a model of good governance by ensuring security, infrastructure development and the implementation of welfare schemes.

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“Today, development and security go hand in hand in Uttar Pradesh. Every section of society is benefiting from government schemes, and the state has become a symbol of investment, faith and good governance,” he said.

Speaking on the law and order situation, the CM said, “Today, Hindus celebrate festivals such as Durga Puja and Holi peacefully, while Muslims celebrate Eid with equal religious fervour.”

Adityanath said Ayodhya had emerged as a global spiritual destination following the construction of the Ram temple, while Kashi had undergone a major transformation with the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He added that the government was equally committed to preserving the heritage of Mathura and other religious centres alongside economic development.

He also said Japanese Encephalitis, once a major health challenge in eastern UP, had effectively been controlled. He said families in Kushinagar, which was among the worst-affected districts, now feel confident that their children are safe from the disease.

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Adityanath said every village was being connected with roads, women and girls were being provided a safer environment, and employment opportunities were being created for the youth in the state.

Expressing satisfaction over providing appointment letters to young people from Kushinagar, he said the proposed Agriculture University and Research Centre in the district would generate new employment opportunities and strengthen the agricultural sector.

“The government’s priority is to ensure security, development and prosperity for every citizen. A peaceful environment has laid the foundation for rapid economic progress across the state,” Yogi said.