Previous govts would have shut down UP’s sugar industry by now: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, alleging they had weakened the state’s sugar industry and stalled development. He asserted that the BJP’s “double-engine government” had transformed Uttar Pradesh into the country’s leading producer of sugar, sugarcane and ethanol.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Amroha on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

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He was addressing a public gathering at Venkateshwara University in Gajraula (Amroha) after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 43 development projects worth more than ₹207 crore for the Amroha and Dhanaura Assembly constituencies. The chief minister said that had the previous governments remained in power, Uttar Pradesh’s sugar industry would have collapsed.

He alleged that between 2007 and 2017, 29 sugar mills were shut down and another 21 were sold at throwaway prices. In contrast, he said, the BJP government is currently operating 122 sugar mills, has ensured sugarcane payments worth ₹3.23 lakh crore, and increased the sugarcane procurement price to ₹400 per quintal.

“Before 2017, development, industrial investment and timely sugarcane payments were not possible. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the number one state in sugar, sugarcane and ethanol production,” Adityanath said.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting infrastructure development in Amroha, the chief minister said the district has emerged from its backward image and established a global reputation through handicrafts, craftsmanship and agricultural produce. He credited the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme for giving Amroha’s tabla and dholak industries a distinct identity, while noting that local mango growers are now reaching international markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting infrastructure development in Amroha, the chief minister said the district has emerged from its backward image and established a global reputation through handicrafts, craftsmanship and agricultural produce. He credited the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme for giving Amroha’s tabla and dholak industries a distinct identity, while noting that local mango growers are now reaching international markets. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the Madhya Ganga Canal Project is nearing completion and the Ganga Expressway has significantly improved connectivity, reducing travel time to Delhi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. The government, he added, would also improve connectivity between Amroha and Haridwar and ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their land. He further announced that the proposed industrial park in Hasanpur would accelerate the district’s economic growth.

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The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is developing world-class infrastructure with a vision extending 50 to 100 years into the future, creating employment opportunities and reducing migration. He also announced efforts to enhance the Tigri and Garh fairs by channelising the Ganga, with the aim of developing them into major religious events comparable to the Magh Mela and Kumbh in western Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also said riots were common across districts before 2017, whereas the present administration had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against criminals and mafia elements.

“Those who threaten public security have only two destinations—jail or jahannum,” he said, adding that improved security has encouraged investment, generated employment and strengthened governance.

He further claimed that government recruitment is now transparent, alleging that earlier public jobs were controlled by political syndicates linked to Rampur and Saifai. According to him, young people from Amroha and Dhanaura are now receiving appointment letters on merit.

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Recalling his 2017 election campaign in support of BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi, Adityanath said the district had then been under the influence of a powerful minister whose “terror” created fear among residents, but asserted that such conditions no longer exist.

The chief minister also paid tribute to former cricketer and minister Chetan Chauhan, saying the NDA government was fulfilling his vision for sports and regional development while carrying forward the ideals of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He praised BJP legislators Rajeev Tarara and Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi, along with MP Kunwar Singh Tanwar, saying they regularly approach the government in Lucknow with development proposals.

In contrast, he criticised representatives from Amroha Sadar and Naugawan Sadat, alleging they failed to pursue development issues after being elected. Both seats are currently held by the SP.

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“Rajeev Tarara and Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi come to Lucknow with development proposals, while those from Amroha and Naugawan Sadat sleep under their quilts,” he remarked.

He also announced that he would soon visit Naugawan Sadat and Hasanpur to review development initiatives.