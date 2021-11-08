Prices will come down once BJP loses in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the prices in the country will come down once the saffron party lost Uttar Pradesh in 2022 UP assembly polls. Akhilesh also asked farmers not to forget the “mowing down of farmers” in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Akhilesh was addressing the Jansandesh Maharally in Ambedkar Nagar and was referring to slashing of petrol and diesel prices after BJP suffered losses in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in several states.

The BSP MLAs Ramachal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma organised the rally marking their formal joining into SP.

With Verma and Rajbhar being backward classes leaders, Akhilesh Yadav spelt a new slogan for the 2022 polls saying: “Is baar chunaav mein pichadon ka inkalab hoga, baaees mein badlav hoga (this election will mark revolution by backward classes to bring in change in 2022 assembly polls)”. Samajwadi Party is considered a party with largely backward classes and Muslim support base.

Taking about farmers’ issues, Akhilesh said that no single community faced so much injustice and deceit as farmers under the BJP government.

Yadav said farmers would not get justice as long as the BJP’s “triple-engine” government remains in power.

“Do not forget that three governments that mowed down the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The BJP government at the state, the centre, and “at Lakhimpur Kheri of the minister (Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra).”

Hitting out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh repeatedly referred to him as “Baba Mukhya Mantri”.

Akhilesh said that the BJP government had failed on all the promises it made to the people and attacked the government over law and order, economy, jobs, farmers issues, development projects, and yet again charged BJP government of calling SP projects their own.

Akhilesh said never before so many big leaders in such large numbers joined SP and never before SP got so much of public support. “It all makes it clear that SP and its allies might win more than 400 seats”.

