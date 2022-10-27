Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for four BHU research scholars

Four research scholars of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for May 2022 cycle.

Sulagna Basu (bioinformatics) (direct entry category), Pranshu Kumar Gupta (chemistry), Punit Dubey (physics), Institute of Science, and Arpan Mukherjee of the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development (Lateral Entry), have been selected for the coveted scheme which is open to very few central universities.

Aimed at fostering high quality research, the PMRF scheme seeks to attract the best talent in the field of research. It was launched in the budget 2018-2019.

As part of the scheme, selected research scholars receive an attractive fellowship and a research contingency grant. The fellowship amount for the first two years is ₹70,000 per month, followed by ₹75,000 per month for the third year and ₹80,000 per month in fourth and fifth years. During the course of the fellowship, researchers are also eligible to a research contingency grant of ₹2 lakh per annum.

The candidates are selected through a very rigorous selection process carried out at the national level. Dr Mousumi Mutsuddi, coordinator for the scheme at BHU, said “We are very happy that our students have been awarded this prestigious fellowship. We are hopeful of a greater number of nominations for this notable award in the next cycle.”