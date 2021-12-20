Prime Minister to visit Prayagraj, give a boost to women empowerment schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in a programme being organised to recognise women empowerment. The PM would be in Prayagraj for just a little over two hours.

Women benefiting from nine welfare schemes of the government have been invited to the event. This includes group sakhis, bank sakhis, women operating community toilets, BC sakhis, agricultural livelihood sakhis, electricity sakhis, women operators of take home ration plants, beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala scheme and women of self-help groups (SHG) set up in villages across the state.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate these women empowermen schemes remotely and money will also be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The schemes that will be inaugurated involves transferring funds worth ₹1000 crore to the accounts of one lakh SHGs, foundation stone laying of 202 take home ration units being set up across the state and benefits of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana to 1,01,000 beneficiaries.

The Parade Ground, the venue of the event, is all decked up for the event. An all-weather pandal (tent), covering around 85,000 square metres, has been set up and seating arrangements have been made for about 3.5 lakh women.

The stage has been handed over to SPG (Special Protection Group) in accordance with the set security protocol.

The programme will have two major parts: the Prime Minister’s speech and interaction. A room has been set up at the Parade Ground for PM’s interaction with 32 women engaged in different skills. The Prime Minister may have a dialogue with these women during a visit to an exhibition of select photographs to highlight the contribution of SHG women.

The Prime Minister would arrive at Bamrauli airport in at 12.45 and reach the Parade Ground helipad at 1.05 pm. He would address the public meeting from 1.50pm to 2.20pm.

The beneficiaries will be seated in three wings, nine rows and 68 blocks set up in front of the main dais. As many as 1920 teachers have also been put on duty during the programme and 383 teachers have been posted as nodal officers. About 4000 vehicles will be parked at the Parade Ground where 15 parking lots have been designated for the event.

The programme is being held as per Modi’s vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources, the PMO said in a statement, adding that he will transfer an amount of ₹1000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of ₹1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of ₹15,000 per SHG, it said.

To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the prime minister will also transfer a sum of ₹4000 as first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of ₹4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is ₹15,000 per beneficiary. He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the self-help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx ₹1 crore for one unit.

