Sambhal , The principal and an assistant teacher of a PM Shri school here were booked over allegations of promoting "religious activities" and creating religious discord inside the school premises, officials said on Sunday.

Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school

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Teachers at the school were accused of encouraging religious instructions, hurting religious sentiments, making "unnecessary remarks" about other religions and creating an atmosphere of religious intolerance, they said.

Principal Mohammad Anjar Ahmad and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz of PM Shri Vidyalaya at Jalab Sarai have also been suspended after purported videos related to the matter surfaced online, according to a press release issued by the district information department.

Acting headmaster Valesh Kumar was also suspended for allegedly failing to discharge his official responsibilities and not taking steps to stop such activities, it said.

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal told PTI that a three-member committee headed by the chief development officer has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about the nature of the allegations, Khandelwal said the videos showed students "wearing hijab and skullcaps" reciting religious verses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about the nature of the allegations, Khandelwal said the videos showed students "wearing hijab and skullcaps" reciting religious verses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District administration officials said the issue came to light after the videos and pictures were posted online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District administration officials said the issue came to light after the videos and pictures were posted online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The block education officer then conducted a surprise inspection of the school and interacted with students, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The block education officer then conducted a surprise inspection of the school and interacted with students, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the inquiry, allegations surfaced that religious activities were being promoted inside the school and that government work was being hampered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inquiry, allegations surfaced that religious activities were being promoted inside the school and that government work was being hampered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration said the acts amounted to violations of provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Article 28 of the Constitution and the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration said the acts amounted to violations of provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Article 28 of the Constitution and the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Nakhasa police station against Ahmad and Ejaz, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Nakhasa police station against Ahmad and Ejaz, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The DM said further action would be taken against any official or employee found involved after completion of the inquiry.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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