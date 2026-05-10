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Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school

Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school

Updated on: May 10, 2026 11:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Sambhal , The principal and an assistant teacher of a PM Shri school here were booked over allegations of promoting "religious activities" and creating religious discord inside the school premises, officials said on Sunday.

Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school

Teachers at the school were accused of encouraging religious instructions, hurting religious sentiments, making "unnecessary remarks" about other religions and creating an atmosphere of religious intolerance, they said.

Principal Mohammad Anjar Ahmad and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz of PM Shri Vidyalaya at Jalab Sarai have also been suspended after purported videos related to the matter surfaced online, according to a press release issued by the district information department.

Acting headmaster Valesh Kumar was also suspended for allegedly failing to discharge his official responsibilities and not taking steps to stop such activities, it said.

District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal told PTI that a three-member committee headed by the chief development officer has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The DM said further action would be taken against any official or employee found involved after completion of the inquiry.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Principal among two held for promoting 'religious activities' at Sambhal PM Shri school
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