‘Short films can help take govt schemes to last person’

Principal secretary, information, Sanjay Prasad, inaugurated a workshop on importance of quality in short films, in the auditorium of Information and Public Relations Department, UP, in Lucknow, on Monday.

He said that filmmaking is an art for which continuous effort needs to be put in to ensure that the last person in the queue gets to know about government schemes. “A short film can make an important contribution in taking the schemes of the state government to the last person,” he said.

Prasad thanked the industry experts who participated in the workshop to share their experiences. He said that filmmaking is an art, for which continuous work can be done to improve it further.

“Script-writing also has an important role in short films,” he said and added that experts engaged in the work of short films should take their talent to a different level so that people can benefit from it.

Addressing the workshop, director information, Shishir, said that the information department provides an opportunity to make short films in various fields. He said that the right script, suitable location, music, screenplay, and acting are important for a short film.

Experts related to film-making who attended the workshop discussed in detail all aspects of short film-making. The workshop emphasised the various steps to be followed to make a quality film, choosing an interesting story that would attract the audience and sensitise them.

