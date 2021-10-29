Priyanka meets deceasedfarmers’ kin, seeks probe into fertiliser shortage

LUCKNOW Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met families of four deceased farmers, who had allegedly faced shortage of fertilisers in Lalitpur (Bundelkhand), and alleged that the fertiliser distribution system of Uttar Pradesh had failed due to collusion among black marketers, officials and leaders.

She also demanded a probe into why fertilisers were not reaching farmers.

“Whatever the officers have done here is wrong. If there is any nexus of officers and leaders with those indulging in black marketing of fertilisers, it should be probed. Why are people not getting fertilisers here,” asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while speaking to media persons after meeting families of four farmers, who died recently amid reports of fertiliser shortage.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 3, Gandhi said farmers were struggling from Lakhimpur to Bundelkhand region of the state.

The Congress leader accused the BJP government of neglecting farmers. “They have neglected farmers. This is not about these four families. It is happening in the entire Bundelkhand region. The UP government’s cruel face has come to the fore. Farmers were crushed by the son of a union minister who continues to be in office,” she said.

“You all know farmers are facing problems and no one is listening to them… we come here and meet them. They are living in these conditions, have loans to pay and are not getting any fertilisers. They also have to pay power bills without getting electricity,” said Priyanka. She listed promises the Congress has made to people ahead of 2022 UP assembly polls, including farm loan waiver, MSP of ₹2,500 per quintal for wheat and paddy and state advised price (SAP) of ₹400 per quintal to sugarcane growers.