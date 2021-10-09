Priyanka’s Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address “Kisan Nyay” (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi on Sunday (October 10). Preparations for the rally to be held at a ground in Rohania area of the temple town have been completed. Two large tents have been set up for the rally.

Mega cut-outs of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also been put up at the venue. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and party national secretary Rajesh Tiwari besides several other leaders inspected the venue on Saturday.

After the Kheri incident, the Congress changed the name of the rally to “Kisan Nyay” rally which was earlier named “Pratigya” rally.

Congress leader Ajai Rai said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple and Maa Durga at Durgakund Temple in the holy city before addressing the rally and launching a poll campaign for the Mission-2022.

Party leaders have held several meetings with people in eastern UP districts, including Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi among others, and appealed to them to participate in large number and make the “Kisan Nyay” rally in Varanasi a mega show. The Congress leaders, including Tiwari, took the blessings of elderly Congressmen and locals during the meetings in Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Bhadohi and Jaunpur.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu is also in Varanasi for the rally. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Lallu said the Congress party was fighting for farmers to ensure justice to them. The Congress had decided to take this fight to every village, town, hamlet and street until the farmers got justice, he added.

On the Kheri incident, Lallu demanded that Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ should be dismissed and his son should be arrested without delay.

He claimed that it was the first time when police served a summons to a person against whom a case is registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dismiss MoS home, tweets Priyanka

On the eve of the rally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The aggrieved farmer families have only one demand: justice to them. It is impossible to get justice without the dismissal of the minister and the arrest of the accused of murder. What message does the government want to convey by sending an invitation to the accused of murder to appear?”

She tweeted in Hindi, “Sarkar doshiyon ko sanrakshan nahi, saja de.( The government should not protect the guilty but should punish them).