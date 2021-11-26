Process to embellish airport-like facilities at Prayagraj Junction railway station begins

North Central Railway (NCR) on Thursday rolled out tender process for revamp of Prayagraj Junction station that would be embellished with airport-like facilities, said an NCR official.

Three other stations of the NCR zone, including Kanpur Central, Gwalior and Agra Cantonment, would also be revamped, the official added.

“Earlier, the work for revamping the facilities at railway stations was entrusted upon Indian Railway Development Corporation (IRDC) which was dissolved a few months back. Following this, it was instructed that the revamp work would now be done in the respective zones, under which Prayagraj and Kanpur Central would be revamped under Prayagraj Division of NCR, Agra Cantonment under Agra division and Gwalior Junction under Jhansi division,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

He said the revamp is expected to cost about ₹400 crore.

Under the plan, several works will be done at both sides of the junction-- City side and Civil Lines side.

By constructing a multi-storey building here, the facility of lodging, food and shopping of essential items will be provided under one roof. During this, the route for arrival and departure of passengers of route wise trains will be made.

“This arrangement will also facilitate the passengers during Kumbh Mela. The number of lifts and escalators at the junction will also be increased. A modern waiting room will be constructed. Construction of dormitories with a capacity of about 100 passengers, ATVMs etc. will also be arranged for the purchase of ordinary tickets on all the platforms,” he said.

Construction of pickup and drop point lanes on both sides, prepaid taxi booths and vehicle parking with modern facilities are also on the anvil, the CPRO said.

Sharma said the plan to make Prayagraj Junction a world-class station was conceptualised in 2018 but due to the Kumbh-2019 and later the pandemic, nothing was done.