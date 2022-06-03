Promote traditional sports, Indian culture in higher educational institutions: Governor to V-Cs

Governor Anandiben Patel asked the vice-chancellors of state universities to promote traditional sports in higher educational institutions and encourage music, art and theatre programmes depicting Indian culture, in an online review meeting held here on Thursday. In the meeting, she also discussed cleanliness in hostels and administrative matters.

While emphasising the promotion of traditional sports, she said that universities should give an opportunity to each student to participate in these competitions according to their interest. For this, the teacher should give information about the games to the students and these games should be first organised at the college level, then at the university level, and later at the state level.

The governor suggested organising the traditional inter-state sports competition by the universities. She said that universities can organise these events along the lines of traditional sports competitions organised at Raj Bhavan last month.

She asked the universities to promote events based on mythological Indian musical instruments, Indian music and theatrical performances. She said that Indian art, music and sports competitions should be promoted in universities.

During the review, she said that the winning participants from the universities would be honoured by inviting them to the Raj Bhavan.

In the course of the discussion on cultural events, Governor said that cultural programmes should be organised in all the higher education institutions of the state during national festivals like August 15 and January 26.

She directed that on the second day of these national festivals, the university campuses should be cleaned by running a campaign, in which the teachers, non-teaching officers and staff and students of the institute should participate.

She also gave strict instructions to make recruitment in universities fair and transparent. Along with this, the universities were also instructed to reduce the unnecessary expenditure load by reducing the pages of answer sheets and getting the electricity meter in the name of the consuming officer or employee.

She directed that the details of the improvements made on the shortcomings found during the visit of the special officer education to the universities should be sent for his perusal before last month.

Additional chief secretary to governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta, vice-chancellors of all universities, officer on special duty, education and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

GUV STRESSES BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SYSTEM

Governor discussed the progress of the biometric attendance system in universities as proposed by her in April.

To ensure punctuality, teachers and other employees of all the state universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh will have to record their attendance through biometric machines.

Issuing this order Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also chancellor of the state universities, said, the biometric attendance will be linked to their monthly salary.

As per the order, all the educational institutions are required to make arrangements to install biometric machines where staff may record their attendance through fingerprint or face reading.

The arrangements are to be made in such a way that their attendance records are directly uploaded to the central server system of the universities and colleges.

The governor further added that educational institutes can use any generalised software and hardware available in the market that is compatible with computers. Governor further directed that data stored in biometric machines should be properly protected and maintained.

She gave necessary instructions for streamlining the e-system, proper maintenance of files, smooth distribution of degrees, disposal of waste material, arrangements for hostels and setting up of good management.

