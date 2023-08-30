Flats of Mukhtar Ansari’s two aides attached in Lucknow by Mau police

LUCKNOW Properties of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s two aides in Lucknow were attached by the Mau police on Wednesday, said Lucknow police officials.

The notices were pasted on the flats regarding the property attachment and public announcements were made in the society about the legal proceedings.

The duo Umesh Singh and Rajesh Kumar Singh (residents of Mau) were co-accused along with Ansari in the sensational murder of contractor Manna Singh and his aide Rajesh Rai in Mau on August 29, 2009, said a Mau police official.

However, all three were acquitted in the case in September 2017 by a lower court due to lack of proper evidence to establish their involvement in the killing while three other shooters, who allegedly executed the crime, were convicted, he added.

The police team attached the flats of Umesh Singh and Rajesh Kumar Singh in river view Betwa apartments and MI Rustle Court apartments, respectively in Gomti Nagar extension under the provisions of Gangsters Act imposed against them. The notices were pasted on the flats regarding the property attachment and public announcements were made in the society about the legal proceedings, said Sudhir Awasthi, inspector in-charge of Gomti Nagar extension.

