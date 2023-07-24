Protect religious places, public properties: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to protect religious places as well as public properties in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the third Monday of the month of ‘Shravan’, in Gorakhpur, Monday. (PTI Photo)

“Ten to 12 years ago, Mansarovar temple had become completely dilapidated. But, with the awakening of social consciousness, the devotees of Gorakhpur took up the task of its conservation and the temple was rejuvenated,” said Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwar, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the conclusion of the week-long Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised at the Mansarovar temple here in association with the Gorakhnath temple, he termed Shiva temples as the centres of spiritual and cultural integration. “From Kailash to Rameshwaram and from Vaidyanath Dham in the east to Somnath Dham in the west, the holy places of Lord Shiva have been centres of awakening of spiritual and cultural unity since ancient times,” he added.

He said kanwarias were excellent examples of this cultural and spiritual integration, in which they fetched holy water in groups and offered it to the deity.

Adityanath said Shiva stands for welfare thus while worshipping him for own wellness, one should also pray for the wellbeing of others.

Earlier, the CM performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Lord Shiva at the Mansarovar temple and wished for a prosperous life for all the citizens.

Tackle women’s problems with sensitivity: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to be sensitive while dealing with women related issues and to tackle them on a priority basis.

He gave instructions in this regard after carefully listening to the issues of women visitors who came from Deoria at the janata darbar in Digvijaya Nath auditorium at Goraknath temple.

Adityanath directed divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra to resolve the problems with sensitivity. He picked up each application, went through it and handed it over to the officials concerned with instructions.

He listened to the problems of around 500 visitors and laid emphasis on effective action on issues related to revenue and police force and directed officials to take stringent action against land mafias. Inputs from PTI

