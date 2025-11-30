Protecting Sanatan Dharma necessary for safety of India, humanity: Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that no anti-Sanatan activity should ever be accepted, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the need for vigilance against foreign forces that may make attempts to weaken the society through drugs and religious conversion. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a religious event in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Sunday. (SOURCED)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at Kablana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district where he participated in an idol consecration ceremony and the grand ‘Aath Man’ Bhandara at Baba Palanath Ashram.

“Whenever a golden era arrives, it inspires awareness and vigilance. When India once witnessed its golden age, foreign invasions also began. Therefore, we must stay alert again. Today as well, attacks may come through religious conversion and narcotics, with foreign forces behind them. No anti-Sanatan activities should ever be accepted. Protecting Sanatan Dharma is necessary for the safety of India, global humanity, and the entire creation. Sanatan will remain safe only when we remain united,” he said, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“We must not divide, division leads to our downfall. Whenever we have been divided, the result has been disastrous. We must not be divided on the basis of caste, appeasement, region, or language,” he said.

“In Ayodhya, everyone witnessed Prime Minister Modi hoisting the grand saffron Sanatani flag at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This flag is not just a piece of cloth; as it soars high in the sky, it conveys the message that Sanatan Dharma will always keep its banner raised in all circumstances,” he emphasised.

Calling for a fight against drugs, he said drug traffickers are destroying the system from within.

“We must save youth, the current generation, and society from drugs. Our enemy wants to spread the drug trade in India in some form or the other. Such mischiefs are being done from across the border. We should never fall prey to it knowingly or unknowingly. Otherwise, the coming generations will never forgive us in the future.”

He appealed to seers to raise their voice against religious conversion, love jihad, and drugs at every religious event.

Anything that weakens the present and pushes the future generation towards darkness should never be tolerated, he said.

Rather, we must launch campaigns against such forces, he stated.

“The tradition of Sanatan Dharma is the world’s most ancient. Through spiritual practice and accomplishment, it guided humanity and contributed to the welfare of the universe. Nath Sampradaya too has contributed significantly to this heritage, whose origin traces back to Adinath Bhagwan Shiva,” he said.

He described the large gathering at the Bhandara in Kablana village as remarkable, adding that the event reminded him of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

“Today, this village in Jhajjar is witnessing a divine and grand ‘Mahakumbh,” he said.

The consecration of the idols of Baba Mastnath, Baba Palanath, their guru-bhais, ‘yogeshwars’ of this lineage, Shiva Parivar, and Lord Hanuman was done on the occasion.