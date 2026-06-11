Protest against question paper leaks in Lucknow on Friday, CJP founder likely to join

Students from across the state have called a protest against question paper leaks at Eco Garden here on Friday.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (FILE PHOTO)

In a video shared from his Instagram account, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke about joining the protest. All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists will also participate in the protest.

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Student groups are demanding stricter laws, accountability at all levels, and a transparent exam system.

They alleged that hardly any major recruitment exam has avoided a leak in the past few years. The students said that each time, the pattern looks similar: the exam takes place and then reports of leaked papers surface.

Student groups said that investigations catch low-level staff, often contractual or outsourced workers.

Students said they will assemble at Eco Garden with full strength, adding that the call to join has been circulated widely on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Mentioning Dipke’s solidarity with the Lucknow protest, Neha, national president of AISA, said that he (Dipke) confirmed it over a conversation.

“Information has been submitted to the local administration about the protest and we will all turn up to show solidarity with students and examination candidates,” Neha said.

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{{^usCountry}} HT tried to reach out to joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar and Lucknow Commissioner of Police Amrendra K Sengar for confirmation on whether they had granted permission, but both were unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT tried to reach out to joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar and Lucknow Commissioner of Police Amrendra K Sengar for confirmation on whether they had granted permission, but both were unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

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However, police sources said the organisers have not approached the authorities for any permission.