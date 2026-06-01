Protesters oppose smart meters, seek halt to power privatisation

Scores of activists affiliated with Left-backed organisations staged a protest outside the headquarters of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) on Sunday, opposing the installation of smart electricity meters, rising power tariffs and what they termed efforts to privatise the power sector.

Protesters outside the MVVNL headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

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The demonstration was jointly organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), with active participation from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Protesters marched to the venue carrying placards and raising slogans.

The protest was led by CPI(M) district secretary Madhu Garg, AIDWA leader Sushila and AIKS district secretary Praveen Singh.

The gathering later turned into a public meeting. CITU state secretary Premnath Rai alleged that smart meters are a step towards privatisation of the power sector and reflect anti-people policies. He claimed that privatisation would make electricity a profit-driven commodity.

Garg said that public opposition had forced the government to announce the conversion of prepaid smart meters into postpaid ones and temporarily halt further installations. However, she pointed out that more than 7.5 million smart meters have already been installed across UP, many allegedly without consumer consent, raising questions about relief for affected households.

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{{^usCountry}} AIDWA state president Vandana Rai linked the issue to the rising cost of living, stating that increasing prices of essential commodities and cooking gas have already burdened households. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIDWA state president Vandana Rai linked the issue to the rising cost of living, stating that increasing prices of essential commodities and cooking gas have already burdened households. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting farmers’ concerns, Praveen Singh said that agriculture has become increasingly unviable due to rising input costs.

Representatives submitted a memorandum to the chief engineer of MVVNL demanding replacement of smart meters with conventional meters, withdrawal of the 10% fuel surcharge, implementation of the promise of 300 units of free electricity, a halt to electricity privatisation and an end to layoffs of government power employees. The protest witnessed significant participation from women belonging to Bastoli, Samauddipur, Ghazipur, Ramnagar, Husainabad, Udayganj, Chhitwapur and several other localities. Among those present were Suman Singh, Abdul Wahab, Rahul Mishra, Abhijeet, Saurabh Verma and Qaimunnisa.

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