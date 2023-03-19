Purvanchal played key role in freedom struggle: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh released a book “Maati ke Mahayoddha” penned by Asif Azmi at a function organised by Mati Nyas at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Sunday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, said, “India is the land of renunciation, worship and sacrifice. Here only those personalities are praised who adopt the path of penance and renunciation. The book “Maati ke Mahayoddha” is based on such a heroic story of struggle and sacrifice which was created by the Satyagrahis and revolutionaries of Purvanchal with their courage, bravery and sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle.”

In this book based on the freedom fighters of Purvanchal, the life journey of 192 freedom fighters from 32 districts and their contribution to the country’s independence has been described in detail.

“Purvanchal has played an important role in the country’s independence. It is our responsibility to know and have a sense of gratitude towards those people who gave us the opportunity to breathe in the open air of freedom by risking their lives,” he added.

Rajnath said the book was a big initiative for which the author deserved congratulations. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, the special guest at the event, said, “Such books show the contribution Uttar Pradesh has made to the freedom movement.”

Asif Azmi, the author of the book, said, “This book is the result of two years of hard work and intense study.” Former IPS officer Prakash Singh said, “The land of Purvanchal is the mother of national heroes and the mention of 192 freedom fighters in the book reflects it.”

Dr Bal Mukund Pandey, national organisation secretary, All India History Compilation Scheme, who was also the special guest at the function, said it was not easy to collect documents, newspapers, records, manuscripts and gazetteers and above all in oral stories about freedom fighters.

A Kavi Sammelan was also organised on the occasion in which many poets and lyricist, including Shakeel Azmi, Dilip Pandey, Sarvesh Asthana and Shishir Somvanshi, recited their compositions.