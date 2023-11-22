Push to green energy in U.P: 19 solar, biogas plants worth 18,831 cr granted land ahead of groundbreaking ceremony

In what is being seen as a big push to green energy in Uttar Pradesh, more than 5,900 acres of land has been allotted to 19 renewable energy projects worth ₹18,831 crore ahead of their groundbreaking ceremony, even as availability of land for new development projects remains a daunting challenge in the state, officials in the know of things said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the projects getting land are four big solar parks which together will generate 3200 MW green power, five solar plants, and 10 compressed biogas (CBG) plants. All these plants are proposed to be set up both by private developers and public companies.

“So far, we have allotted 5718.029 acre of land to solar projects and 186.28 acres to bioenergy projects, totaling 5904.309 acres and this a big achievement considering the fact that finding suitable land for projects is a challenge,” Anupam Shukla, director, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) claimed.

“All the land provided allotted to the 19 renewable energy projects is government land,” he added.

As many as 35 departments signed around 20,000 MoUs for investment of more than ₹35 lakh crore in various sectors in Uttar Pradesh during the three-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in February this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MoUs worth around ₹7.65 lakh crore were signed for the projects related to renewable energy alone, the highest of all the sectors. Among the renewable energy projects, more than 300 MoUs were signed, including around 100 for solar projects, 197 for bioenergy, 15 green for hydrogen and one for geo-thermal.

The state government is believed to have shortlisted projects worth ₹15 lakh crore for launch in the ground-breaking ceremony likely to be held in December-January.

“Around 100 renewable energy projects worth ₹1 lakh crore have so far been shortlisted for the ground breaking ceremony,” Shukla said. He said that according to the government guidelines, only those projects for which land has been identified are being shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While the land has been allotted to 19 solar and bioenergy projects, we have identified land for other projects too and allotment will be made in the due course of time,” he said.

Among the 19 renewable energy projects for which land has been allotted are a ₹3,000 crore 600 MW solar park (263.77 acres) in Gaurutha tehsil in Jhansi, a ₹3,000 crore solar park (1317.80 acres) in Talbehat tehsil in Lalitpur, a 4,000 crore 800 MW solar park (955 acre) in Mau tehsil in Chitrakoot. All three projects are proposed to be set up by TUSCO Ltd.

Similarly, 1,790 acres of land has been allotted to a 1,200 MW solar park being set up with an investment of ₹6,000 crore by the BSUL in Madhoarh and Orai tehsils in Jalaun district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other solar projects for which land has been allotted are a 75 MW solar power project (LSPDCL) in Akbarpur tehsil, Kanpur Dehat, a 35 MW solar project (LSPDCL) in Ghatampur tehsil in Kanpur Nagar, a 150 MW solar plant (Nyvelli Uttar Pradesh Ltd) in Kali tehsil in Jalaun, a 40 MW project (NTPC Green Energy Ltd) in Sadar tehsil, Ayodhya, and a 70 MW solar project (AVAADA) in Pailani tehsil, Banda.

Of the 10 CBG plants getting the land, two are being set up by IOCL in Tehsil Biswa, Sitapur and tehsil Shahpur, Jaunpur, one by the HPCL in Tiruvwa tehsil, Kannauj, five by the Reliance Ltd in Purva tehsil in Unnao, Bisalpur tehsil in Pilibhit, Naugarh tehsil, Chandauli, Haidergarh tehsil, Barabanki, Orai tehsil, Jalaun, and finally, two by Petronet LNJ Ltd in Kaiserganj tehsil, Bahraich and Tiloi tehsil, Amethi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON