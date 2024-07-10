PVVNL issues safety guidelines for power consumers

Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) on Tuesday issued an appeal advising the general public to exercise caution regarding electrical safety in view of the rain warning. (Pic for representation)

Issuing the appeal, managing director Esha Duahn urged power consumers to be alert during the rainy season and to follow the safety guidelines.

“Avoid touching electric poles, do not tie animals to electric poles; do not organize any events under electric lines, and ensure new buildings are constructed at a safe distance from electric lines. Report any sparking or issues with electric poles to the concerned authorities immediately; avoid walking or driving through waterlogged areas with electric poles; and avoid climbing trees near electric lines. Do not hang anything on transformers or lines, as it can cause a major accident,” said the MD in her appeal containing 18 dos and don’ts.

The MD also instructed field officials to be vigilant and ensure that trees near electric lines were trimmed to prevent power outages during strong winds and rain. Officials have been directed to increase patrolling and repair damaged lines.