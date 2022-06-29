PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state.

Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. A presentation was also given regarding the development of highways in the state. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.

Gadkari gave instructions to officials to issue the financial sanctions at the earliest.

This year, the union ministry is supposed to sanction works of ₹700 crore for making ROBs through UP State Bridge Corporation while a fund of ₹15,000 crore is expected to be sanctioned for the development of national highways in the state. Directives were given to NH-PWD to send the DPRs of the works allotted for the development of national highways immediately.

“It is noteworthy that approval of ₹700 crores instead of 117.27 crores is a big achievement for the state government,” said Jitin Prasada . Apart from this, sanction of ₹676 crore budget was given to NHAI for the improvement and widening of drains and installing street lights in urban areas.

Narendra Bhushan, principal secretary PWD, Ashok Kanojia, chief engineer (National Highways) and Yogesh Pawar, managing director, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited were present on the occasion.