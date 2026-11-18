The OBC wing of the Congress will organise two conventions focusing on the most backward castes and the weaver community, one of which will be addressed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, said Anil Jaihind, national chairperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC department, at a press conference here on Wednesday. Congress OBC wing leaders during a press conference. (Sourced)

“One of the meetings will be held before December 10, but the date and district in UP will be decided once Rahul Gandhi returns from his US trip. The second will be held in Varanasi, focusing on the backward and weaver communities,” said Jaihind, who chaired a meeting of the AICC’s Backward Classes Department Advisory Committee and Election Steering Committee.

Manoj Yadav, state president of the Congress’s OBC wing, alleged that the BJP was actively undermining the rights of Dalits and backward classes across the state, both socially and economically, through various means.

“The fight for the OBC community will be a long one, but that victory will ultimately be theirs. The BJP is exploiting the entire OBC community through a ‘Manuvadi’ (caste-hierarchical) and feudal mindset,” said Yadav.

During the meeting, discussions were held on ensuring that the Nishad, Kashyap, Bind, Mallah and other communities living along the banks of rivers such as the Ganga and Yamuna were granted primary rights over natural resources, including water, sand and fisheries. The meeting also discussed expanding the backward classes department’s organisational structure down to the booth level and empowering party workers.

Another demand raised at the meeting was the inclusion of an ‘OBC’ column in the caste census, along with a comprehensive drop-down list of various castes.

Those present included former MP Ravi Verma, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Virendra Chaudhary, state vice-president Devendra Nishad, Tarun Patel and Pratibha Atal Pal.