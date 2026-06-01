Rain brings relief across Uttar Pradesh; IMD issues orange alert for west UP

The state capital continued to experience pleasant weather on Monday, with considerable cloud cover for the second consecutive day. Some areas of the old city witnessed brief spells of rain and drizzle in isolated pockets of Lucknow. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 34.1°C and 24.4°C, respectively.

Children enjoy a refreshing dip in the Ganga to cool themselves off on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI)

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The forecast for Lucknow indicates a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm activity. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36°C and 24°C, respectively.

According to the state weather forecast, rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places across west UP, while weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry over east Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds of 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, at isolated locations in parts of West Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of west UP, forecasting another spell of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Tuesday, warning of rain accompanied by gusty winds in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} The weathermen predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds of 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, at isolated places across West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The intensity of the weather activity is expected to increase on June 3 and 4, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to be accompanied by stronger winds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, at isolated locations in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weathermen predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speeds of 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, at isolated places across West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The intensity of the weather activity is expected to increase on June 3 and 4, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to be accompanied by stronger winds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, at isolated locations in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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Owing to rainfall in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the maximum temperature remained below 40°C at almost all weather observatories across the state. Varanasi (BHU) recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.8°C, followed by Orai at 39.4°C. Maximum temperatures of 39°C were recorded in Prayagraj, Varanasi Airport, Ghazipur and Churk, while Banda registered 38.5°C, which was about five degrees below the seasonal normal.

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