Rain gauges, weather stations coming up across rural U.P. inaugurated

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday inaugurated 200 automatic rain gauges and 450 automatic weather stations being installed in the state, from his office here.

The chief secretary said, “The system will work as a robust weather monitoring mechanism of granular, standard and timely weather databases to strengthen advance farmer advisory, crop planning, crop insurance, disaster management, crop loss assessment, etc.” (For representation)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement Weather Information Network and Data System (WINDS), under which an automatic weather station will be installed at each tehsil headquarters and at least two automatic rain gauges in each block.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said, “The system will work as a robust weather monitoring mechanism of granular, standard and timely weather databases to strengthen advance farmer advisory, crop planning, crop insurance, disaster management, crop loss assessment, etc.”

He said data from these stations would be available in real time without any manual intervention. The accurate data, he said, would be used for a number of purposes, including forecasting extreme weather conditions.

