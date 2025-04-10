Rain gods pour relief, Lucknow’s day temperature drops to 25.9°

LUCKNOW Many cities in UP, including Lucknow and Kanpur, saw a spell of brisk rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing a huge respite from soaring temperatures. While a few districts witnessed hailstorm, the state capital recorded its lowest day temperature of April in 42 years with the maximum temperature dropping to 25.9 degrees Celsius (a dip of 12.5 degrees in 24 hours). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The previous lowest day temperature was 20.6 degrees in April 1983. Lucknow recorded 13mm rainfall and a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees while the lowest minimum temperature in UP was recorded at 17°C in Lakhimpur Kheri, said the weatherman.

Banda was the hottest in the state at 40.2 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Lucknow from April 10-11. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 and 21 degrees, respectively.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials of the districts concerned to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of rain, hailstorm, storm and lightning. He said officials should visit the areas, keep an eye on the relief work, and provide help to the affected people.

Other parts of UP also experienced widespread rain. Sultanpur got 25.2mm rain, Barabanki 24.8mm, Ghazipur 22.6mm, Gorakhpur 12.3mm, Bahraich 7.8mm and Basti 5mm. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at a few places in east UP while thunderstorm accompanied with lightening/gusty winds (30-40 Kmph) is likely at isolated places in west UP, said the Lucknow Met department.

The strongest winds were recorded in Agra (IAF) at about 48 kmph, Prayagraj (IAF) and Gorakhpur (IAF) at about 43 kmph. Hailstorm was also reported at Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri in eastern UP.

Chief amount of rainfall recorded (≥1 cm) in the last 24 hours ending at 08:30 was as follows: 2 cm: Khalilabad (Sant Kabir Nagar), Nighasan (Kheri), Dhanghata (Sant Kabir Nagar), Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur), Kanpur IAF (Kanpur City), Mainpuri (Mainpuri), Jalesar (Etah), Bhogaon (Mainpuri), Mant (Mathura), and Iglas (Aligarh).

1 cm: Shohratgarh (Siddharth Nagar), Sandila (Hardoi), Nanpara (Bahraich), Malihabad (Lucknow), Gonda Sadar (Gonda), Tirwa (Kannauj), Safipur (Unnao), Mankapur (Gonda), Basti Obsi (Basti), Jasrana (Firozabad), Pilibhit Tehsil (Pilibhit), Baheri (Bareilly) and Kishni (Mainpuri).

During the last 24 hours, there was a significant drop in night temperatures in Gorakhpur (Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj) division of the state; there was significant decrease in Ayodhya (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi), Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat) and Lucknow (Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao) divisions.