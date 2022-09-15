Rain to continue lashing U.P. for next two days

Rain will continue to lash the city till Saturday, pulling the mercury down in the thermometer, in all probability, Met department officials said, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

According to them, the condition will be the same in most parts of Uttar Pradesh due to the formation of a low pressure over the entire state. The Met department has issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms at most places over the East UP and a few places over West UP.

On Wednesday, 39.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Lucknow, bringing the minimum temperature to 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Kanpur at 65.4 mm, followed by Faizabad at 33.2 mm, Gorakhpur 31 mm, and Agra 27mm.

Several city areas witness water-logging

Water-logging was reported from several areas of the city after Wednesday’s rain. The rain left Hazratganj, Park Road and Bhootnath area water-logged. A number of Park Road residents faced problems which got submerged in rainwater, affecting traffic movement near Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital.

Water-logging was also reported from posh areas like Shahnajaf Road, Rana Pratap Marg, Jopling Road, Aliganj, Mahanagar and Gomti Nagar besides Ambedkar Park intersection.

Water-logging was also reported from low-lying areas of Sarojini Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Balaganj and Jankipuram, Madiaon, Faizullaganj, Keshav Nagar, Ismailganj, Ashiana and Kanpur Road, among others.

Meanwhile, water seeped through the roof of the Aminabad Post Office. The staff of the post office was forced to sit in the rear area and letters and other material was moved to safer places. Senior superintendent postal department, Sushil Kumar Tewari said, “The post office staff was shifted to a safer portion and things like stationery, letters and parcels were also moved.”

Postmaster general Vivek Kumar Daksh said, “The building is under litigation and the building owner keeps on damaging the roof, the postal department ensures basic maintenance of the post office. Necessary action will soon be taken in the issue.”

