Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness intense rainfall activity over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, issuing a 'red alert' for several districts, while warning of heavy to very heavy rain at several places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Rainfall to intensify across UP; extremely heavy downpours likely in places, flash flood risk flagged

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The state government has put the district administrations on alert in view of the forecast till September 27.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in view of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and the situation arising from flash floods in the state, has directed district magistrates of concerned districts to maintain special vigilance and visit the field to monitor arrangements.

Adityanath has ordered that schools be kept closed in districts under 'red alert' and facing the possibility of flash floods.

Senior officials have also been directed to maintain vigilance and immediately assess the damage caused by lightning and excessive rainfall and provide all possible assistance to affected families within 24 hours, the state government said in a statement.

People have been advised not to venture outside unnecessarily during lightning and excessive rainfall, avoid bathing in rivers and water bodies, and exercise caution.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have been directed to take effective measures according to local conditions for safety of the public and to maintain special monitoring in sensitive areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have been directed to take effective measures according to local conditions for safety of the public and to maintain special monitoring in sensitive areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister has directed officials to ensure safety of people living in dilapidated houses and temporary huts. He said such people should be shifted to nearest relief shelters as required, so that their lives are not endangered in the event of heavy rainfall or flash floods.

The weather system caused after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the southern Odisha coast and moved northwest is likely to remain intense for the next 12 hours before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 12 hours, according to the weather bulletin.

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The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 25 and 26 and in western Uttar Pradesh on September 26. Extremely heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated places, the weather office said.

The weather department has warned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in some watersheds of the state. Strong surface winds are also likely to accompany the rain, with speeds of 30-40 kmph and gusts reaching around 50 kmph, while gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are possible at isolated places.

Rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature is also likely to fall significantly by 4-7 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

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In Lucknow, the IMD forecast overcast conditions, strong surface winds and intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 24 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow has issued a passenger advisory in view of the intensified rainfall activity.

Citing the forecast of intensifying rainfall over eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, airport authorities have advised passengers travelling to the airport to plan their journey with additional time margins, as traffic congestion across the city may cause delays.

"The Lucknow International Airport Limited team is fully prepared and is monitoring the situation round-the-clock to ensure smooth operations and passenger convenience," they said.

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Lucknow recorded 50.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

Several other parts of the state also received significant rainfall.

Bahraich recorded the highest rainfall at 103.6 mm, followed by Banda at 146 mm, Barabanki at 62.4 mm, Hamirpur at 54 mm, Hardoi at 37 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri at 35 mm, Shahjahanpur at 33.8 mm and Kanpur city at 32.2 mm.

The weather system is expected to keep the monsoon active over the state till September 27, with widespread rainfall likely on September 26 and continued rain and thundershowers at several places thereafter.

According to the forecast, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rain and thundershowers at many places on September 25 and 26, accompanied by strong surface winds. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience rain at most places on September 25-26, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rain during this period.

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Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed preparedness with district magistrates of the districts under red and orange weather alerts through a video conference and directed officials to remain active in the field and ensure prompt response to any weather-related emergency.

The administration has been asked to maintain heightened vigil in districts under red and orange alerts, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding.

Security and relief agencies have been directed to remain prepared for sudden flooding in parts of Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Shravasti, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Banda, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.

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District magistrates have also been directed to disseminate weather warnings and safety advisories through public address systems and local communication channels and maintain regular contact with people in vulnerable areas.

Officials have been asked to ensure that relief and rescue arrangements remain operational and that necessary action is taken without delay in case of flooding, waterlogging, lightning or strong winds.

The administration has also been advised to discourage people from venturing into open areas, under trees, in orchards and parks during thunderstorms and lightning. District magistrates have been authorised to take appropriate decisions, based on local conditions, including closure of schools, colleges and non-essential services if required in the interest of public safety.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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