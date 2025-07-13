Rainy season has exposed poor civic condition in UP: Akhilesh

Attacking the state government over civic issues, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that negligence and corruption were proving to be fatal for the public. His remarks came on the day when the body of a man, who fell into an uncovered drain in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area on Saturday, was found. The condition of UP towns and cities worsened as soon as the rainy season started, said Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The condition of towns and cities worsened as soon as the rainy season started. Drains are overflowing. Potholes are appearing on the roads. Drains are getting clogged and rainwater is accumulating at various places. The drainage system has collapsed. There is a pile of garbage and rubbish in the cities,” he alleged in a statement.

“The condition is bad in the municipal bodies where BJP has been in power for years. The situation is the same everywhere from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow to Kanpur, Jhansi. BJP is not able to provide basic facilities and cleanliness to the people. Many cities, including Lucknow, have been dug up at various places in the name of smart city,” Yadav further alleged.

“People are getting drowned in drains, falling into potholes and getting into accidents. They are not able to leave their homes due to waterlogging. Will this make India a developed country? In 2027, the people of the state will bid farewell to the BJP forever,” the SP chief claimed.