lucknow news

Rajnath Singh praises Yogi Adityanath, launches projects in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh says criminals’ heartbeat stops when they hear Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s name
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the launch of projects in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised the “tough stand” taken by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on law and order and , along with Adityanath, launched or laid the foundation stones for 180 projects worth 1710 crore in a programme at Jyotiba Phule Park in Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion, the defence minister said, “The heart of criminals stops beating when they hear the name Yogi.”

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the Victoria Street-Charak Flyover on the occasion. He also said, “Had Yogi Aditynath not been the chief minister, then I would not have been able to work so much for Lucknow.”

“If we want to ensure good governance in the state, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. He should be appreciated for the strict action taken by him,” Rajnath Singh added.

Describing the Victoria Street flyover as “a historic work”, Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, said it earlier took one hour to cover the four-kilometre distance, but now commuters would be able to cross the stretch in three minutes. Five flyovers had been completed and work on the next four would start soon, said Rajnath Singh.

“In 1970, Lucknow’s population was around four lakh and there were only 8000 vehicles. Today, the population is over 45 lakh and there are more than 26 lakh vehicles in the city. So, the network of flyovers was necessary. Had the flyovers not been constructed then people would have struggled to move on roads,” he said.

“When I became MP, I decided to lay stress on better roads. That’s why I started the outer ring road project. I will like to request the chief minister to review the project regularly because this project has hit roadblocks due to some contractors. But I would like the chief minister to show his tevar (attitude) for which is known and ensure the project is completed before October 2022. The 6000 crore project is meant to give a big relief to the population of Lucknow from traffic congestion.”

He also said , “No one would have thought that Brahmos missiles would be manufactured in Lucknow. Around 5000 people will get a job in this unit.”

The facility to manufacture Brahmos missiles in Lucknow would come up under the defence corridor project.

The defence minister said , “ I requested the chief minister to arrange 250-acre land on lease of Re 1 in a month, but he did that within 24 hours.”

“Every household in Lucknow will get piped natural gas (PNG) connection. Green Gas Limited has agreed to lay PNG lines across the city. Now the cost of gas will be less,” he added.

The defence minister asked his supporters to have a picture of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on every hoarding which they put up for his welcome.

