...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rajnath to open North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj on May 4

The event is jointly organised by Northern and Central Commands of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in New Cantonment area

Updated on: May 03, 2026 09:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Advertisement

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday evening, will inaugurate the three-day North Tech Symposium 2026 here on Monday morning.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh attended a cultural event on May 3 in Prayagraj where famous folk singer Malini Awasthi and others regaled the audience. (HT photo)

The event, jointly organised by the Northern and Central Commands of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, will run from May 4 to May 6 in the New Cantonment area.

“The symposium is set to serve as a major platform for showcasing indigenous defence technologies and promoting innovation to address operational challenges faced by the Indian Army. It also aims to strengthen technology integration across the force,” said Wg Cdr Debartho Dhar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

“This year’s theme, “Raksha Triveni Sangam – Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge,” underlines the collaboration between the armed forces, industry, and innovators,” he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to attend the event on its concluding day on May 6 while Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh is also expected to grace the event as a special guest.

A highlight of the event is expected to be the demonstration of “Kite Interceptors,” an AI-driven counter-unmanned aircraft system designed to detect and neutralise hostile aerial threats.

Defence officials said the symposium is focused on identifying field-ready technologies, improving maintenance systems and streamlining procurement processes to support a more efficient and self-reliant defence ecosystem. Live demonstrations of military equipment will also be conducted during the event.

Following the inauguration, Singh is scheduled to interact with exhibitors and review the displayed technologies. According to his programme, he will visit the exhibition stalls and witness live demonstrations of defence equipment.

 
indian army prayagraj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rajnath to open North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj on May 4
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rajnath to open North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj on May 4
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.