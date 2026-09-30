Rajya Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav defends corporate pick, says socialism needs industries for jobs and prosperity

Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday robustly defended the nomination of corporate executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani for the Rajya Sabha polls, asserting that socialism, as envisioned by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, demands prosperity and equality that cannot be achieved without industrialists and genuine investment.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said he was happy that the Samajwadi Party was sending “a new-generation person with new thinking” to the Upper House.

He also said the alliance formed for the Lok Sabha polls would continue for the assembly elections, with seat allocation based on victory potential.

“In these changing times, where many political parties have significant influence in the corporate world and many industrialists contribute to society, we decided to nominate a new member to build a bridge with the corporate world. We want industrialists to establish industries in the state which will eventually help generate jobs and revenue,” he stated.

Responding to questions on whether socialism and capitalism could go together, Yadav invoked the party’s ideological foundations.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia always spoke about prosperity and equality and how one can bring prosperity without industrialists. Nearly all the states invite industrialists to their states to attract investment. In socialism, we believe that bringing more and more industries to the state will eventually help the state progress. Whosoever contributes towards generating jobs for our youth, we will definitely support them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia always spoke about prosperity and equality and how one can bring prosperity without industrialists. Nearly all the states invite industrialists to their states to attract investment. In socialism, we believe that bringing more and more industries to the state will eventually help the state progress. Whosoever contributes towards generating jobs for our youth, we will definitely support them.” {{/usCountry}}

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He clarified that the party seeks real industries and investments, not the “fake MoUs” and paper claims made by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh needs genuine industries, not just those on paper,” Yadav said.

On the Rajya Sabha arithmetic, he announced that the party would name its third candidate only after securing the support of the required number of legislators.

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“In a democratic setup, the one with the numbers usually wins, but we all know what happened during the last Rajya Sabha elections. Had the BJP not cheated the last time, we would have sent three members to the Upper House,” he claimed, describing the BJP as a dishonest party that resorts to foul play at every level. When asked about talks with BJP MLAs, he quipped that the party was in touch with many but would not be able to adjust them all.

Yadav accused the BJP of widespread electoral malpractice, alleging that a large number of Samajwadi Party supporters’ names were deleted from electoral rolls in 2022 and during by-elections. He said the Election Commission had issued a notice after the party raised the issue and submitted thousands of affidavits, yet many affected voters could not cast their ballots. In Meerapur, he alleged, police tried to stop women from voting and even pointed revolvers at them, but the women persisted; the SP later honoured them.

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He launched a sharp attack on the state police and administration, claiming they act at the BJP’s behest.

Referring to the Sambhal incident, he noted that the Supreme Court had imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on the state for keeping an accused in preventive detention under the National Security Act. Fake encounters were taking place, he said, with some personnel carrying them out “while wearing nothing but slippers,” and people from the PDA (Pichhada, Dalit, Alpashankhyak) sections were the primary victims.