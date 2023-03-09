Rakesh Tikait’s family gets ‘death threat’, probe on

MEERUT Farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait’s family allegedly received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up the former and his family for their “anti-government campaign”, said police.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman’s nephew, Gaurav Tikait, received the call on Wednesday night. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman’s nephew, Gaurav Tikait, received the call on Wednesday night. A case was registered in Bhaurakalan police station of Muzaffarnagar on his complaint. “The unknown caller has been booked under Section 507 of the IPC and an investigation is underway to identify him,” said Akshay Sharma, SHO, Bhairakalan police station.

Speaking to HT over phone, BKU youth wing president Gaurav Tikait and son of the organisation’s chief Naresh Tikait, shared that he received the call around 9pm. “Initially, I didn’t take it seriously and disconnected the call,” said Gaurav.

The BKU youth wing chief said he took it seriously after the person called again and said: “Rakesh Tikait is going around the country and you people are campaigning against the government.” The caller used foul language and threatened to blow up Rakesh Tikait’s family members, if they continued “their campaign” against the government, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said after consultation with family members, it was decided to report the matter to the police.