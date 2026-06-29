Ram Rajya, not Babur’s rule, will govern UP: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) pursued divisive politics in Uttar Pradesh, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s focus the development of all 25 crore people of the state.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Moradabad on June 29. (Sourced)

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“The divisive mindset of both the opposition parties is the real Babri mentality. Their politics revolves around dividing people on the basis of caste, region and language,” Yogi said. He further said the public was no longer willing to fall for political deception, adding that the SP’s “bicycle has been punctured” and lost its political momentum.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh will be governed by Ram Rajya and that Babur’s rule will not prevail in the state. He was addressing a public gathering at a function after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 63 development projects worth ₹365.50 crore in Moradabad.

They included inauguration of 26 projects worth ₹136.15 crore and foundation laying of 37 new ones worth ₹229.35 crore. Among the inaugurated projects are a war memorial, Shri Ram Vatika and a sports park.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi said previous governments pursued appeasement politics, resulting in riots and frequent curfews. “Earlier there were riots in Uttar Pradesh. Today there is development,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi said previous governments pursued appeasement politics, resulting in riots and frequent curfews. “Earlier there were riots in Uttar Pradesh. Today there is development,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said the Opposition lacked any vision for development and was interested only in promoting the interests of its own political families. “For the BJP, development means the welfare of every citizen of Uttar Pradesh,” the CM added.

He also paid tribute to legendary philanthropist Bhamashah, saying his sacrifice remained one of the greatest examples of patriotism as he had dedicated his entire wealth to Maharana Pratap’s fight for independence and honour.

Yogi further said the era of foreign invaders had ended and that Uttar Pradesh would now move forward under the ideals of Ram Rajya. He said: Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation before 2017 was deplorable. Back then, the state lacked employment opportunities for youth, farmers did not receive adequate support and traders lived under constant fear.”

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On the slogan ‘Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabrai’ (On seeing an SP worker appeared, daughters become frightened), he said it reflected the atmosphere of insecurity that prevailed during the SP government. Criminals, the CM said, operated fearlessly under the SP rule while ordinary citizens suffered.

“Traders now conduct business in a secure environment, women feel safer, and Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred destination for investment, development and good governance,” Yogi said.

He further said the previous SP government wasted taxpayers’ money through corruption and inflated project costs. “A project that could have been completed for ₹100 crore would have a detailed project report worth ₹500 crore. Corruption was rampant then,” the CM said.

Yogi said one day SP leaders would also chant the name of Lord Ram and repent for their mistakes committed on the devotees of Lord Ram—firing on the devotees of Lord Ram and wielding lathis on those chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

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Today, Ayodhya has become a global centre of faith and development, the CM said and challenged the opposition to clarify its stand on Mathura, Vrindavan and Krishna Janmabhoomi issues.

The CM announced Guru Jambheshwar Temple Corridor will be developed in Moradabad. He also declared that the Linepar area would be renamed Daudayal Khanna Nagar in honour of veteran Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Daudayal Khanna.

He said while the previous governments spent public funds on constructing boundary walls around cemeteries, the BJP government is investing in temple beautification, memorials for freedom fighters and great personalities and the conservation of cultural heritage.