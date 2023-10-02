Ram Stambh reaches Ayodhya from Rajasthan

A Ram Stambh (pillar) reached Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Monday after covering a journey of 1200 km from Mount Abu in Rajasthan. The 15 feet high and 2.5 feet in width pillar will be installed at Maniparvat in Ayodhya.

A grand Ram temple is under construction in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

The Ashok Singhal Foundation has got Ram Stambh carved out in Mount Abu. The Foundation has identified 290 places from Ayodhya to Rameswaram where a Ram Stambh each will be installed.

“One Ram Stambh reached Ayodhya from Rajasthan today (October 2). It will be installed at Maniparvat here. Later, four more pillars will be installed in Ayodhya,” said the Ashok Singhal Foundation’s Manoj Tewari who reached Ayodhya with the pillar.

“In all, 290 pillars will be installed from Ayodhya to Rameswaram on the route through which Lord Ram had travelled to the southernmost point of the country from temple town,” Tewari said. “These pillars will have a coating that gives them a life of 1000 years,” he added.

“Each pillar has a carving of bow and arrow and a brass flag of four feet,” he said. In the Valmiki Ramayana, the route is mentioned as Ram Van Gaman Marg which Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman took during their ‘Vanvas’ (exile) journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

“After 40 years of research, Shri Ram Sanskritik Shodh Sansthan Nyas has identified 290 places from where Lord Ram had travelled to Rameswaram from Ayodhya,” said Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “The Ashok Singhal Foundation will install Ram Stambh at all these 290 places,” Rai added.

Trust issues appeal

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to people to donate flour, wheat, pulses, mustard oil, spices and medicines to the Trust that will be used for devotees coming to Ayodhya for the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

In his appeal, Rai said between January 15, 2024 and February 25, 2024 around 50 lakh devotees are expected to turn up in Ayodhya.

