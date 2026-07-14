Ram temple donation case: ADA issues final notice over accused Lavkush Mishra’s wife house

LUCKNOW Moving a step closer to demolition, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Tuesday issued a final notice to Ram temple donation case accused Lavkush Mishra’s wife over the alleged unauthorised construction of a house in the temple town, warning that the building could be sealed if she failed to submit the required documents by July 15.

Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has pasted a notice on the house linked to Lavkush Mishra, citing alleged violations of building bylaws, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

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According to ADA officials, the final notice was pasted on the two-storey house under construction at Banvirpur in the Sahadatganj area, after no response was received to an earlier notice issued on July 3.

The plot is registered in the name of Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations.

According to ADA secretary Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the development authority summoned Supriya Mishra, a resident of Gata No 16G, Mauja-Vanveerpur, sistrict Ayodhya. Further action will be taken as per law, he added.

The ADA directed Supriya Mishra to appear before the authority with the approved building plan and other relevant documents by Wednesday.

Luvkush had purchased the land in the name of his wife Supriya. When contacted, she refused to comment on the notice.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Pandey, whose house is adjacent Mishra’s house, informed that the ADA pasted the notice on Mishra’s house on Tuesday. Mishra had purchased the land in December and construction began in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Pandey, whose house is adjacent Mishra’s house, informed that the ADA pasted the notice on Mishra’s house on Tuesday. Mishra had purchased the land in December and construction began in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7 and the investigation is continuing. According to investigators, Lavkush Mishra was among the eight people associated with the temple’s donation-counting process who were arrested on June 26 following an FIR lodged on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Those arrested included Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav ‘Tinnu’, Manish Yadav, Subhash Srivastava, Avinash Shukla, Rama Shankar Mishra and Karunesh Pandey.

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Following the arrests, the police claimed recovery of ₹79,85,493 from seven of the eight accused.

Investigators said an amount ₹14.25 lakh was recovered from Lavkush Mishra during the investigation. The highest cash recovery in the case, ₹20.39 lakh, was made from co-accused Avinash Shukla, who was allegedly involved in counting donations at the temple. Investigators also seized a donation box labelled ‘Ramrajya Kosh’, along with foreign currency, gold and silver, during searches linked to the case.

On June 13, the state government had set up an SIT to probe the case. Its deadline to submit the report ends on Wednesday. However, on Monday the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit the report to it.