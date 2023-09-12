Ram temple opening: Vedic rituals in Ayodhya likely from Jan 17

Vedic priests from Varanasi have suggested Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust to start five-day rituals from January 17 for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and final installation ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the temple sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya on January 21/ 22, 2024.

The date of the final consecration ceremony of Ram temple (in pic) will be decided after approval from the Prime Minister’s Office. (Sourced)

Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Vijayendra Saraswati has sent a team of astrologers and Vedic priests from Varanasi to Ayodhya for deciding the auspicious date and timings for Vedic rituals that will be performed for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The team comprising Acharya Ganesh Shastri, an astrologer, and Vedic priests Acharya Lakshmikant Dixit and Jay Dixit reached Ayodhya on Monday. They held a meeting with general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai late on Monday evening.

According to the Trust, Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony will start on January 17, 2024. The final ceremony is likely to take place on January 21 or 22.

However, the date of the final consecration ceremony will be decided after approval from the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi, said a member of the Trust. In this ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The priests also suggested to perform Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony in the north-east corner of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

