Ram temple structure will have minimum life of 1000 years: Trust general secretary

The structure of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya would have a minimum life of 1000 years, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday. He was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day convention of the All-India Mayors’ Council in Ayodhya.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi movement instilled a feeling of pride and self-respect among every citizen of the country,” he said.

The foundation work of the Ram temple is in full swing.

“The structure of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya will have a minimum life of 1000 years. For that, the best of architects and engineers are working overtime. The temple would be an engineering marvel as only stones would be used for its construction. No steel or iron would be used,” he said.

Rai was the chief guest at the valedictory session.

The mayors’ convention concluded with a resolve to work for eco-friendly development of urban areas, provide better sanitation, cleanliness, drains, water supply, electricity supply, education and health infrastructure in cities. The mayors also demanded implementation of the 74th Constitutional amendment and full powers.

All India Mayors’ Council president Naveen Jain said, “The mayors must get full powers according to constitution. There should be a uniform law for mayors in the country. Some states have implemented the 74th amendment but some states have still to implement it and give full powers to the mayors.” Jain is the Agra mayor.

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Mayors must be given full rights, they must be trusted.”

“During the interaction with other mayors, many ideas on development have been shared. Every city can learn from others for development,” she said.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyaya presented mementos to all the mayors who participated in the convention.

Earlier, in the first session of the day, environmentalist Gopal Arya said, “There has to be a balance between the ecosystem and development. We cannot follow the West every time as this is the land of the Ganga, which has its own philosophy of development in an ecofriendly way. Our mayors can plan development by recharging underground water and saving greenery for the future generations.”

“Any development model cannot be successful unless backed by people. So, the involvement of locals in future development programmes is essential,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon had inaugurated the convention on Sunday.