Ram Temple Trust: After SIT report, focus shifts to Sept 2 meeting; key leadership decisions likely

With the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report giving clean chit to former general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, all eyes are now on the trust’s proposed meeting in Ayodhya on September 2.

The meeting is expected to take up key administrative matters. (For representation)

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The meeting is expected to take up key administrative matters, including the appointment of a full-time general secretary. Rai’s possible return to the post is among the issues being discussed in Ayodhya following the SIT’s findings.

The SIT, constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government on the trust’s request, submitted its report on Monday. While it criticised the Trust for “gross lapses” and lack of professional management in handling donations, it found no evidence of financial impropriety or mala fide intent against Rai or Mishra. Both had resigned after the alleged embezzlement came to light in June, saying they were taking “moral responsibility”.

Krishna Mohan is currently holding charge as interim general secretary, though the process of appointing a full-time incumbent is yet to be completed. The SIT findings have brought Rai’s name back into discussions over the trust’s leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} Rai’s outreach to seers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai’s outreach to seers {{/usCountry}}

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Rai’s recent visits to temples, mutts and hermitages in Ayodhya have also drawn attention. Since stepping down, he has met several sadhus and seers across the city this month.

“While serving as general secretary, Champat Rai had not met Ayodhya’s sadhus and mahants in this manner over the past five years. Now he is going from temple to temple,” said local seer Rameshwar Das.

At Tapaswi Chhavani Mutt, Rai met several prominent seers for the first time since the Ram Mandir construction began in August 2020.

The mutt’s priest, Paramhans Das, said, “Champat Rai will be cleared in the investigation and he will never leave Ayodhya.”

Trustee Mahant Dinendra Das had earlier said publicly that the trust had found no wrongdoing or fault by Rai regarding the donation records. Rai had said he would speak after the SIT report but has not yet issued a formal statement.

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Anil Mishra also resurfaces

Mishra, too, has recently appeared in public. A video of him addressing villagers in Ayodhya went viral, in which he described the alleged donation scam as a “conspiracy against Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi” and claimed it was an attempt to remove him from his post.

What the meeting may decide

The trust board is expected to consider key administrative matters, including the appointment of a full-time general secretary. With the SIT finding no financial impropriety at the leadership level, the board will have to decide whether to continue with the interim arrangement or appoint a permanent general secretary.