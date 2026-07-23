Ram temple trust gets 5,200 applications for CEO’s job, defers selection by a month

Trust Defers CEO Selection

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das with members during a special meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday deferred the selection of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month as the screening committee needs more time to vet suitable applicants from the 5,200 applications received for the post. The Trust also decided to appoint an interim secretary to meet growing administrative requirements and an official spokesperson to communicate with the public and the media.

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The decisions were taken at a meeting of the board of trustees held in Ayodhya where members also reviewed arrangements for the expected rise in the number of devotees visiing the Ram temple during the Shravan month and several administrative and financial issues.

The meeting, however, saw no decision on filling the three vacant posts in the Trust. The next meeting on this and other pending issues will take place on September 2, Trust officials said.

“The Trust could not finalise its first chief executive officer as the three-member selection committee told trustees it needs more time to sift through an overwhelming 5,200 applications,” Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, said after the meeting.

“The volume is huge. We need one additional month for proper scrutiny and to shortlist three suitable names,” Giri added.

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{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter and the need for due diligence, the board of trustees accepted the request. This was the Trust’s second key meeting in Ayodhya following the alleged donation theft controversy, which surfaced in June. The previous meeting was held on July 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter and the need for due diligence, the board of trustees accepted the request. This was the Trust’s second key meeting in Ayodhya following the alleged donation theft controversy, which surfaced in June. The previous meeting was held on July 6. {{/usCountry}}

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The board noted that the delay in CEO selection should not affect day-to-day operations, said Krishna Mohan, interim general secretary of the Trust.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the reason for deferring the CEO selection? The selection was deferred because the screening committee needs more time to vet suitable applicants from the 5,200 applications received for the post. What controversies surrounded the trust? The alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement controversy surfaced when it was alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings. What measures has the Trust taken regarding bank irregularities? The Trust asked its finance committee to re-examine its relationship with the State Bank of India and review standard operating procedures. What is the status of the SIT investigation? The SIT's final report has not yet been received, and discussions could not take place as a result.