Ram temple trust set to revamp five internal committees at July 22 meeting

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is all set to revamp its five internal committees and discuss the SIT’s final probe report into the donation theft allegations—if submitted by then—at its executive committee meeting in Ayodhya on July 22.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das inspects the donation counter room at the Ram temple complex, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

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According to the meeting’s agenda accessed by HT, the Trust will reconstitute its five committees—including the finance and audit committees, where major changes are expected—as part of an effort to strengthen functioning.

The move comes as the Trust prepares to appoint its first full-time CEO, prompting discussions on having a full-time treasurer based in Ayodhya instead of the current arrangement under treasurer Govind Dev Giri, who resides in Maharashtra.

The first two items listed on the five-point agenda of the meeting are confirmation of the proceedings of the Trust’s meeting held on July 6 and the special meeting on July 22.

Reconstitution of various committees in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Trust is the third item on the agenda.

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{{^usCountry}} The fourth item is discussion on the final report of SIT (as it is expected to be received by then). The state government constituted the three-member SIT on June 13 at the request of the Trust. Initially, the SIT was supposed to submit its report within a fortnight but its tenure was later extended till July 15. On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the state government’s SIT to submit its status report to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fourth item is discussion on the final report of SIT (as it is expected to be received by then). The state government constituted the three-member SIT on June 13 at the request of the Trust. Initially, the SIT was supposed to submit its report within a fortnight but its tenure was later extended till July 15. On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the state government’s SIT to submit its status report to it. {{/usCountry}}

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The fifth item mentions “other matters with the chairman’s permission.”

Krishna Mohan, the Trust’s newly appointed general secretary, on Monday apprised all members that the next meeting will be held at Ayodhya’s Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, where Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das resides, at 3pm on July 22.

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The five committees are: Ram temple construction committee headed by Nripendra Misra, finance and audit committees headed by treasurer Govind Dev Giri, dharma and nyas committee headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and administrative-managing committee headed by Krishna Mohan

The finance and audit committees will undergo major changes, according to people familiar with the matter.

As Giri resides in Maharashtra and visits Ayodhya occasionally, he had delegated his power to sign on Trust’s cheques to the then trustee Anil Mishra.

Now, with a full time CEO working from Ayodhya to be appointed soon, the trust wants a full-time treasurer also.

“This is only possible if the treasurer stays in Ayodhya. Govind Dev Giri travels across the country for religious discourse,” a Trust official said.

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At the July 22 meeting, the Trust is also likely to appoint three new trustees to as many vacant posts. The vacancies follow the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra in the aftermath of the donation controversy and the death of Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, another trustee, in August 2025.

This will be the second meeting of the Trust after the donation theft controversy came to light. The first meeting on July 6 was convened at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.