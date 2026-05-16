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Rampur MLA replaces fleet vehicles with solar-powered e-rickshaws

The MLA has purchased four e-rickshaws that will now be used for his official movements across the city. From attending public programmes to inspecting development works, Saxena’s convoy will primarily consist of e-rickshaws. CRPF and police personnel assigned to his security will also use the same mode of transport, a police official said.

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:10 pm IST
By Deepak Lavania, Meerut
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Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rampur City Akash Saxena has replaced the conventional vehicles in his fleet with e-rickshaws, which are being charged through a solar power set-up installed at his residence. The move marks a shift from his regular convoy of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta, and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for sustainable practices and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s push for environmentally friendly initiatives.

Rampur City MLA Akash Saxena seen travelling in his convoy of e-rickshaws. (Sourced)

Videos of the MLA travelling in a convoy of e-rickshaws along with armed personnel deployed under his Y-category security cover were widely circulated on social media. On Friday, Saxena was seen travelling to the Rampur district court in connection with a case involving former cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Saxena is the petitioner in multiple cases against Khan and his family members.

The MLA has purchased four e-rickshaws that will now be used for his official movements across the city. From attending public programmes to inspecting development works, Saxena’s convoy will primarily consist of e-rickshaws. CRPF and police personnel assigned to his security will also use the same mode of transport, a police official said.

Speaking about the initiative, Saxena said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are visionary leaders whose policies aim to ensure economic progress as well as long-term sustainability. Such measures will strengthen the country economically and help it deal with future economic challenges.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepak Lavania

Deepak Lavania is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, covering Western Uttar Pradesh. A firm believer in the mantra 'Work is Worship,' he brings dedication and depth to his reporting.

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