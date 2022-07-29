Ranipur tiger reserve in Chitrakoot to be ready soon, says Yogi

LUCKNOW The Ranipur tiger reserve in Chitrakoot would be ready soon to become the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh while the number of tigers in the state would also increase in the next census, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has tiger reserves in Pilibhit, Dudhwa and Amangarh and the tiger population in India is 2,900.

“Tiger is mentioned in the Vedas and ancient texts. In 2006, the number of tigers in the state was 106, which was reported to be 173 in 2018. And when the new tiger census is out, the number would be close to 200,” said the CM while virtually addressing a workshop on International Tiger Day on Friday. The event was organised in Gorakhpur’s Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been sensitive towards tiger conservation. We planned the fourth tiger reserve in UP and the one in Ranipur will be ready soon,” said the chief minister, adding that a white tiger had been brought to the Gorakhpur zoo.

On Friday morning, the CM had tweeted: “Favourable conditions should be made for conservation of tiger, a symbol of courage and strength.”

“Gorakhpur zoo will soon get another white tiger. One female white tiger, Geeta, is already in the zoo and the second one will be brought from the Chennai zoom,” stated forest minister (independent charge) Arun Kumar Saxena, in his address.

Minister of state for forest KP Malik said 50% discount on ticket will be provided on Naag Panchami (August 2) for zoo visitors to see Cobra.