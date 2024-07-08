Rape accused shoots victim’s mother dead before killing self in Unnao

KANPUR A 22-year-old youth, accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman, shot dead her 48-year-old mother and injured three members of her family in Unnao early on Monday morning before killing himself as well, said police. The youth shot himself in the head about 60 metres from the house of the woman. (Pic for representation)

The father and two sisters of the rape survivor suffered injuries in the indiscriminate firing by the accused, Anurag Pal, who used two country-made-firearms of .312 and .315 bore that he carried to the house.

Later, the youth shot himself in the head about 60 metres from the house of the woman in Godian Kheda village. The police recovered a pre-recorded video in his cell phone that purportedly showed him saying that he was going to murder everyone in the family, including the rape survivor, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the rape case.

IG (Lucknow range) Prashant Kumar said two of the injured - the victim’s father and elder sister (aged 24) - were shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur. Her younger sister, aged 12, was undergoing treatment at a local health facility.

“An FIR is being registered on the complaint lodged by the family with the Fatehpur Chaurasi police; it says the attack was pre-meditated by Anurag, his friend Punit Yadav and another paerson,” he said after visiting the injured at the hospital in Kanpur. “The police have begun investigation into the case. Those on the run will soon be arrested,” he added.

The rape survivor had lodged an FIR against Pal in August last year, stating she was raped. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the police said, adding the case was altered under Section 376 D and Pocso Act against Anurag Pal and his friend Punit Yadav whose house is adjacent the house of the rape survivor.

However, the sections under Pocso Act were dropped after the victim was found to be a major after a medical examination. Pal and his friend were sent to jail on August 8, 2023. They were released on bail on May 10 this year.

Police said Anurag Pal entered the rape survivor’s house around 4am by scaling the wall of the house of Punit Yadav. The entire family was sleeping in one room, where he killed the woman with a .315 bore weapon.

The locals, who came out of their houses hearing gunfire, rushed to the victim’s house and saw Pal fleeing the spot. He reached the fields of one Veer Pratap where he shot himself dead, said cops.

“The rape survivor is shaken after the incident. She has told us that Anurag was accompanied by his friends Punit Yadav and Anup Pal; the friends carried sharp-edged weapons,” said circle officer Maya Rai.

.According to police, the rape victim had six siblings - one brother and five sisters. The brother works outside Unnao and the eldest sister is married. Anurag Pal, who lives nearby, worked in a factory in Dahi ki Chowki before his arrest. The villagers told police he was living with his parents after he was granted bail.